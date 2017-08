Sept 6 (Reuters) - Alere Says With Filing Of Q2 2016 Form 10

* Alere reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $611 million versus I/B/E/S view $607.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alere says with filing of Q2 2016 form 10-Q now current in financial filings and are on track to report our Q3 2016 results within normal time frame