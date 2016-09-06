BRIEF-Volaris August 2016 traffic results,passenger traffic growth of 17 pct

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv

* Volaris reports august 2016 traffic results, strong market demand drives passenger traffic growth of 17%

* Network load factor for august reached 86.6%, an increase of 4.0 percentage points year over year

* During august 2016 volaris increased total capacity (asms) by 10.3% year over year

* In august 2016, volaris increased domestic and international asms by 8.7% and 13.8%, respectively

* Total demand, as measured in revenue passenger miles (rpms), in august 2016 increased 15.5%