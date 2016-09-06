FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Antero Midstream announces increased 2016 guidance
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Antero Midstream announces increased 2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp :

* Antero Midstream announces increased 2016 guidance

* Increased 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance by $35 to $40 million to a range of $365 - $385 million

* Increased 2016 distributable cash flow guidance by $35 to $40 million to a range of $315 - $335 million

* Maintained previous 2016 year-over-year distribution growth guidance of 30% and capital expenditure guidance of $480 million

* Is forecasting 2016 net income of $205 million to $225 million, a 21% increase from previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
