BRIEF-Antero Midstream announces increased 2016 guidance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners Lp :

* Antero Midstream announces increased 2016 guidance

* Increased 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance by $35 to $40 million to a range of $365 - $385 million

* Increased 2016 distributable cash flow guidance by $35 to $40 million to a range of $315 - $335 million

* Maintained previous 2016 year-over-year distribution growth guidance of 30% and capital expenditure guidance of $480 million

* Is forecasting 2016 net income of $205 million to $225 million, a 21% increase from previous guidance