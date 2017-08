Sept 6 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp :

* Antero resources increases 2016 production guidance

* Increased 2016 net production guidance to 1.8 BCFE/D

* Maintained 2017 annual production growth target of 20% to 25% over 2016 guidance

* Says reduced 2016 cash production expense guidance to $1.40 to $1.50 per MCFE

* Maintained 2016 drilling and completion capital budget at $1.3 billion