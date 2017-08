Sept 6 (Reuters) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc :

* MarketAxess announces monthly volume statistics for August 2016

* Says total monthly trading volume for August 2016 of $104.0 billion

* $59.8 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $36.8 billion in other credit volume, and $7.3 billion in liquid products volume in August