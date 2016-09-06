BRIEF-VisionChina Media provides further update on sale of subway mobile TV advertising business
Sept 6 VisionChina Media Inc :
* VisionChina Media provides further update on sale of subway mobile tv advertising business
* Proposed purchase of equity interests in Co's subway mobile TV advertising business by Ledman was approved by Ledman shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
