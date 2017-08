Sept 6 (Reuters) - UGE International Ltd :

* UGE International Ltd announces sale of wind subsidiaries and results of its 2016 annual and special meeting of shareholders

* Pursuant to agreement, Li acquired all of issued outstanding shares in UGE Holdings Ltd

* Pursuant to share sale agreement, Li acquired all of co's wind, turbine-related assets, liabilities, manufacturing facility in China