Sept 6 UGE International Ltd :
* UGE International Ltd announces sale of wind subsidiaries and results of its 2016 annual and special meeting of shareholders
* Pursuant to agreement, Li acquired all of issued outstanding shares in UGE Holdings Ltd
* Pursuant to share sale agreement, Li acquired all of co's wind, turbine-related assets, liabilities, manufacturing facility in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Sell-side, buy-side team up with LSE's Turquoise to cut costs
LONDON, Sept 6 A group of asset managers and banks are trying to cut the cost of trading big blocks of shares via so-called dark pools by teaming up with the London Stock Exchange Group's Turquoise subsidiary.
REFILE-UPDATE 1-PayPal, MasterCard reach deal for store payments
Sept 6 MasterCard Inc said it signed a deal with PayPal Holdings Inc that will allow customers to use PayPal's payment services in stores.
BRIEF-James Keyes and Michael Hammes to retire from navistar board of directors
* James Keyes and Michael Hammes to retire from Navistar board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: