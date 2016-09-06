Sept 6 Navistar International Corp
* James Keyes and Michael Hammes to retire from Navistar board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Cascades amends normal course issuer bid
* To amend its NCIB in order to increase maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased to 1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Emerging market bulls push stocks higher
* EM, European shares rise to put world index near one-year high
BRIEF-Frankly secures multi-year agreement with Heartland Media
* Frankly secures multi-year agreement with Heartland Media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: