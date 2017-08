Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $243.5 million to $248 million

* Mimedx reaffirms q3 and full year 2016 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $63.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $63.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $243.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S