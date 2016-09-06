FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Suncor Energy and Fort Mckay report agreement on equity partnership in East Tank Farm developments
September 6, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy and Fort Mckay report agreement on equity partnership in East Tank Farm developments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc :

* Suncor Energy and Fort Mckay First Nation announce agreement for equity partnership in East Tank Farm developments

* Fort Mckay First Nation will pay 34.3% of actual capital cost of East Tank Farm development

* Suncor will be operator of East Tank Farm development once operational

* Fort Mckay first nation's 34.3% share of actual capital cost of East Tank Farm development is currently anticipated to be about $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

