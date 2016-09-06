BRIEF-Settlement agreement reached in California Water Service's 2015 general rate case

Sept 6 (Reuters) - California Water Service

* Settlement agreement reached in California Water Service's 2015 general rate case

* Cal Water would be authorized to invest $658.8 million in districts throughout California over three-year period of 2016-2018

* Cal Water would be authorized to increase gross revenue by approximately $45.0 million in 2016, $17.2 million in 2017, $17.2 million in 2018

* Settlement proposes to resolve all issues in case except for a policy provision regarding escalation year increases

* According to schedule adopted by CPUC, a final decision on case is expected in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: