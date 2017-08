Sept 6 (Reuters) - Audiocodes Ltd

* Audiocodes announces authorization of additional share repurchase program

* Approved a program to repurchase up to an additional $15 million of its ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value

* New program follows company's most recent repurchase program pursuant to which audiocodes repurchased $15 million of its ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: