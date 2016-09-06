Sept 6 (Reuters) -
* Mason graphite announces $25.0 million bought deal private placement offering
* Mason graphite inc says underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 22.8 million shares of company at a price of $1.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Extension of March end point for ECB's QE program more likely
* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Extension of March end point for ECB's QE program more likely than increase in size of monthly purchases, lowering of interest rates
BRIEF-Alpha Pro Tech announces additional $3 million expansion to share repurchase program
* Alpha Pro Tech-announces additional $3 million expansion to share repurchase program
Indian scientist develops GM cotton after success with mustard
NEW DELHI, Sept 6 An Indian scientist whose team has developed a genetically modified (GM) mustard variety that is inching towards a possible commercial launch said he could soon hand to a state agency a GM cotton variety that can rival Monsanto's seeds.