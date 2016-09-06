BRIEF-Alpha Pro Tech announces additional $3 million expansion to share repurchase program
Sept 6 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd
* Alpha Pro Tech-announces additional $3 million expansion to share repurchase program
* Alpha Pro Tech-intends to retire all shares purchased through share repurchase program Source text for Eikon:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Extension of March end point for ECB's QE program more likely
* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Extension of March end point for ECB's QE program more likely than increase in size of monthly purchases, lowering of interest rates
Indian scientist develops GM cotton after success with mustard
NEW DELHI, Sept 6 An Indian scientist whose team has developed a genetically modified (GM) mustard variety that is inching towards a possible commercial launch said he could soon hand to a state agency a GM cotton variety that can rival Monsanto's seeds.
Canada auto union picks GM as strike target
TORONTO, Sept 6 Canada's Unifor autoworkers' union said on Tuesday its first strike target in contract negotiations would be General Motors Co, and set a strike deadline of midnight on Sept. 19.