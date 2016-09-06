FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Orex to offer $1.25-$1.5 mln in private placement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orex to offer $1.25-$1.5 mln in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Orex Exploration Inc

* Orex exploration inc.: announcement of project of private placement of units for a minimum of $1.25 million and maximum of $1.5 million

* Intent to proceed with a non-brokered private placement for a minimum amount of $1.2 million and a maximum amount of $1.5 million

* Proceeds from subscriptions to be used to establish revised mine development plan, undertake supplementary exploration program on Goldboro property

* Intent to proceed with non-brokered private placement for a minimum amount of 25 million units and a maximum amount of 30 million units

* All securities of Orex to be issued under private placement will be subject to hold period of four months from each closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.