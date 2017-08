Sept 6 (Reuters) - AveXis Inc

* Announces proposed public offering of 4,000,000 shares of common stock

* PBM Capital Investments, Llc, an existing stockholder of AveXis, intends to offer and sell 433,526 shares in proposed offering

* Avexis Inc says to offer and sell 3.6 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: