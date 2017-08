BRIEF-Secureworks Q2 loss per share $0.15

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Secureworks Corp Sees Third Fiscal Quarter Revenue, On Both A Gaap And Non

* Secureworks reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue $103.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $101.2 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 loss per share $0.15 to $0.17

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $423 million to $425 million

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.07 to $0.09

* Secureworks corp says for fiscal year 2017, company reiterates prior guidance

* Gaap basis to be between $104 and $105 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $105.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.32, revenue view $425.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: