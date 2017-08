Sept 6 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics increases guidance for third quarter 2016

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $63 million to $65 million

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 to $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $58.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin in range of 30.5 percent to 32.0 percent