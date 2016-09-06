FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-BioMarin announces update to Brineura program
September 6, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BioMarin announces update to Brineura program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* BioMarin announces update to Brineura (cerliponase alfa) program for treatment of CLN2 disease, a form of batten disease

* Additional data submitted to BLA following FDA request, PDUFA action date extended to April 27, 2017

* Additional 8 months of treatment (81-week data) show maintenance of efficacy, consistent with previously submitted 48-week data

* FDA has not communicated their rationale for declaring submission a major amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

