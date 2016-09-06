FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Q2 loss per share C$0.78
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hudson's Bay Q2 loss per share C$0.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co

* Hudson's Bay Company reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Hudson's Bay Co says provides commentary on fiscal 2016 outlook

* Qtrly consolidated retail sales increased 59.6 percent to $3.3 billion , with comparable sales up 1.9 percent

* Hudson's Bay Co sees fiscal 2016 adjusted EBITDA $800 to $950 million

* Sees full-year 2016 sales C$14.9 to C$15.9 billion

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.78

* Sees in fiscal 2016 it will make higher than normal investments in growth, with total net capital investments expected to be $750 million-$850 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.65, revenue view C$3.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.