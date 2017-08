BRIEF-HealthEquity Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.16

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Healthequity Inc

* Healthequity reports second quarter ended july 31, 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $44.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $43.4 million

* Increased fy17 outlook

* Total assets under management as of july 31, 2016 was $4.2 billion, an increase of 60% year over year

* Sees fy 17 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.42

* For year ended january 31, 2017, increasing revenue outlook from a range of $173.0 million to $177.0 million to range of $174.0 million to $178.0 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $176.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: