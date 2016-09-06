FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Microchip updates guidance for non-GAAP net sales and EPS for Q2 of fiscal 2017
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Microchip updates guidance for non-GAAP net sales and EPS for Q2 of fiscal 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net sales up 1 percent to 3 percent with mid-point unchanged at 2 percent and non-GAAP EPS 85 cents to 89 cents per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $861.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Previously provided guidance for Q2 consolidated non-GAAP net sales to be flat to up 4 percent with a mid-point of up 2 percent

* Original Q2 guidance for non-GAAP earning per share was between 83 cents and 91 cents per share

* Due to Microchip's recent acquisition of Atmel and related purchase accounting, Microchip is not able to provide GAAP guidance at this time.

* Micrel's 6-inch fab in San Jose is on schedule to close in October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

