a year ago
BRIEF-Air Canada announces conditional notices of redemption for all of its outstanding 6.750% senior secured notes due 2019
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Air Canada announces conditional notices of redemption for all of its outstanding 6.750% senior secured notes due 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Air Canada

* Air canada announces conditional notices of redemption for all of its outstanding 6.750% senior secured notes due 2019, 7.625% senior secured notes due 2019 and 8.750% senior second lien notes due 2020, subject to completion of proposed refinancing transaction

* Intends to redeem all of second lien notes at a price equal to 100% of principal amount of second lien notes

* Intends to redeem 10% of U.S. Dollar notes and canadian dollar notes at a price equal to 103.000% of principal amount of such notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

