BRIEF-Nasdaq says August U.S. equity options volume 114 mln contracts versus 88 mln contracts last year
Sept 6 Electromed Inc
* Q4 revenue rose 9.5 percent to $5.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, Sept 6 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Tuesday that Citibank will remain in charge of making payments on its bonds, a week after Reuters reported that Citi had announced its intention to withdraw from that role.
* Announces appointment of Kobi Vinokur as chief financial officer