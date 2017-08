Sept 6 (Reuters) - Layne Christensen Co

* Q2 loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $159 million versus I/B/E/S view $164.2 million

* Says total backlog was $286.6 million at July 31, 2016 compared to $316.1 million at April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: