Sept 7 Detour Gold Corp :

* Says production at Detour Lake for second half of year is being impacted by unusually heavy rainfalls experienced in mid-august

* Detour gold corp says revision to its 2016 production guidance to between 525,000 to 545,000 ounces of gold

* Gold production for q3 is projected at approximately 120,000 ounces.

* In addition, co completed its last 2016 major scheduled plant shutdown to replace liners on sag , ball mills for both grinding lines

* Says 2016 all-in sustaining costs are now expected to be between US$970 and US$1,020 per ounce sold