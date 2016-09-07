Sept 7 Detour Gold Corp :
* Says production at Detour Lake for second half of year is
being impacted by unusually heavy rainfalls experienced in
mid-august
* Detour gold corp says revision to its 2016 production
guidance to between 525,000 to 545,000 ounces of gold
* Gold production for q3 is projected at approximately
120,000 ounces.
* In addition, co completed its last 2016 major scheduled
plant shutdown to replace liners on sag , ball mills for both
grinding lines
* Says 2016 all-in sustaining costs are now expected to be
between US$970 and US$1,020 per ounce sold
