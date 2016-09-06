BRIEF-Oceanic announces increase in non-brokered private placement financing

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oceanic Iron Ore Corp
* Oceanic announces increase in non-brokered private placement financing
* Co has increased its maximum proceeds in aggregate from $850,000 to an amount up to $1 million
* Private placement will now result in company issuing up to 5 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit
* Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant
* Each whole warrant entitles holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months after closing