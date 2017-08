Sept 6 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon Petroleum Company announces upsizing and pricing of common stock offering

* Priced upsized underwritten public offering of 26 million shares of its common stock for total estimated gross proceeds of $379.6 million

* Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital markets and SunTrust Robinson humphrey are joint book-running managers for offering