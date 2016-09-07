FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Q2 adj earnings per share $0.85
September 7, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Q2 adj earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hd Supply Holdings Inc :

* Announces fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.03 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.82

* August sales rose 2 percent to $639 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $1.985 billion to $2.035 billion

* Estimate that we will achieve between flat and 300 basis points of sales growth in excess of market for fiscal year 2016

* Sees 3 to 6 percent annual year over year sales growth for 2016

* Continue to believe that 300 bps of growth in excess of market growth, 1.5-2.0 times operating leverage in 2017, beyond is appropriate

* Q3 revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

