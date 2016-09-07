BRIEF-Fleetmatics buys Inosat; Terms not disclosed
* Fleetmatics expands its southern European presence with acquisition of Inosat
Sept 7 Merck & Co Inc
* FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application, assigns priority review and grants breakthrough therapy designation to Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer
* Has also submitted a marketing authorization application to European Medicines Agency for Keytruda in same patient population
* FDA assigned a PDUFA, or target action, date of Dec. 24, 2016
* Merck filed for approval of Keytruda in first-line setting at a dose of 200 mg every three weeks, dose studied in keynote-024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fleetmatics expands its southern European presence with acquisition of Inosat
* Polish copper producer KGHM will consider further acquisitions only when profits at its current mining projects in Canada and Chile are "satisfactory" the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
* Believes it now has information needed to complete sections of nda in manner that will be acceptable for fda's review of complete package