a year ago
September 7, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market sees 2016 earnings in range of $0.83 - $0.86 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sprouts Farmers Market Inc :

* Updates third quarter and full year 2016 guidance; announces $250 million share repurchase authorization

* Adjusting full-year 2016 comparable store sales growth to be in range of 1.5% to 2.5%

* Adjusting 2016 earnings per share to be in range of $0.83 to $0.86.

* Comparable store sales growth for Q3 ending October 2, 2016 is now expected to be approximately flat

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
