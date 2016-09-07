FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Curis says Aurigene to invest in co through waiver of payments under collaboration deal
September 7, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Curis says Aurigene to invest in co through waiver of payments under collaboration deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Curis Inc :

* Aurigene to invest in Curis at premium through waiver of certain milestone payments under collaboration agreement

* Says Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd., will receive 10.2 million shares of Curis's common stock, priced at $2.40 per shar

* Says its collaborator, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Ltd., will receive 10.2 million shares of Curis's common stock, priced at $2.40 per share

* Says payment in lieu of receiving up to $24.5 million of milestone and other payments from Curis due under 2015 collaboration agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

