BRIEF-Sears Canada Q2 loss per share C$0.90

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc :

* Q2 loss per share C$0.90

* Q2 revenue fell 15.6 percent to C$648.5 million

* Sears Canada reports second quarter results

* Announcing $70 million real estate transaction

* Currently working towards further cost reductions in order to reach upper end of higher 2016 annualized target range

* Says entered into a letter of intent for a real estate transaction for proceeds to company of $70 million

* Working towards 2016 annualized cost reductions target of $155 million

* Says Q2 same store sales decreased by 5.5% compared to same quarter last year and core retail same store sales decreased by 6.2%