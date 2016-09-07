FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sears Canada Q2 loss per share C$0.90
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sears Canada Q2 loss per share C$0.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc :

* Q2 loss per share C$0.90

* Q2 revenue fell 15.6 percent to C$648.5 million

* Sears Canada reports second quarter results

* Q2 same store sales fell 5.5 percent

* Announcing $70 million real estate transaction

* Currently working towards further cost reductions in order to reach upper end of higher 2016 annualized target range

* Says entered into a letter of intent for a real estate transaction for proceeds to company of $70 million

* Qtrly same store sales decreased by 5.5% compared to same quarter last year

* Working towards 2016 annualized cost reductions target of $155 million

* Says Q2 same store sales decreased by 5.5% compared to same quarter last year and core retail same store sales decreased by 6.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

