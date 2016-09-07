BRIEF-Francesca's posts Q2 earnings of $0.27/share

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Francesca's Holdings Corp:

* francesca's reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales $115.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $109 million

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $114 million to $118 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company raises full year sales and diluted earnings per share outlook

* Qtrly total comparable sales were flat

* For Q3 ending October 29, 2016, net sales are expected to be in range of $114 million to $118 million

* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to be in range of $28.0 million to $31.0 million.

* For Q3, assuming a mid-single digit increase in comparable sales compared to prior year increase of 4%

* Says for full year ending January 28, 2017, now expect net sales to be in range of $473 million to $488 million

* Company plans to open 14 to 20 new boutiques and close one to three boutiques during Q3

* For Q3, diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.16 to $0.19

* Diluted earnings per share are now expected to be in range of $0.96 to $1.03 for full year ending January 28, 2017

* For full year, assuming low-single digit decrease to low single-digit increase in comparable sales

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $467.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $109.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S