a year ago
BRIEF-SL Green says expands credit facility by $250 mln
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SL Green says expands credit facility by $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Sl Green Realty Corp -

* SL Green expands unsecured corporate credit facility by $250 million

* Says expanded its unsecured corporate credit facility by $250 million, to $2.783 billion

* Says term loan portion of facility, which matures in june 2019, has been increased from $933 million to $1.183 billion

* Says revolving line of credit portion of facility, which matures in march 2020, remains at $1.6 billion

* Proceeds to be utilized to reduce outstanding debt and provide incremental liquidity for potential investment activity in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
