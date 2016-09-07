FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Gray Television says private placement of senior notes
September 7, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gray Television says private placement of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc

* Gray Television announces proposed private placement of senior notes

* Gray Television Inc says commenced an offering of $525.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Gray Television Inc says commenced an offering of $200.0 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 5.875% senior notes due 2026

* Intends to use to complete a cash tender offer for outstanding $675.0 million aggregate principal amount 7½% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

