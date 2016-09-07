BRIEF-Eldorado Gold sees 2017 gold production of 375,000 oz to 420,000 oz
* Expects to produce between 310,000 - 320,000 ounces of gold per year through 2020 at average cash costs of $490/ ounce in Turkey
Sept 7 Gray Television Inc
* Gray Television announces proposed private placement of senior notes
* Gray Television Inc says commenced an offering of $525.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Gray Television Inc says commenced an offering of $200.0 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 5.875% senior notes due 2026
* Intends to use to complete a cash tender offer for outstanding $675.0 million aggregate principal amount 7½% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signing of MoU with Sulfatech Chile Spa for production and sale of Sulfachar in Chile
* Says redemption in full of $100 million Gulf Opportunity Zone (GOZone) bonds ahead of their 2033 maturity date