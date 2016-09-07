BRIEF-Fleetmatics buys Inosat; Terms not disclosed
* Fleetmatics expands its southern European presence with acquisition of Inosat
Sept 7 Novelis Inc :
* Novelis announces senior notes offering
* Proposing to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its senior notes in a private offering
* Indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Novelis Corporation, proposing the offering
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund repayment of all of Novelis' outstanding 8.75% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application, assigns priority review and grants breakthrough therapy designation to Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer
* Polish copper producer KGHM will consider further acquisitions only when profits at its current mining projects in Canada and Chile are "satisfactory" the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.