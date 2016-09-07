Sept 7 Novelis Inc :

* Novelis announces senior notes offering

* Proposing to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its senior notes in a private offering

* Indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Novelis Corporation, proposing the offering

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund repayment of all of Novelis' outstanding 8.75% senior notes due 2020