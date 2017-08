Sept 7 (Reuters) - Polycom Inc:

* Mary McDowell named CEO of Polycom effective as of the closing of the acquisition of Polycom by affiliates of Siris

* Says Mary McDowell will succeed Peter Leav

* Says Peter Leav remains CEO and a board member until transaction is closed

* Says transaction is expected to be completed in September or October, 2016