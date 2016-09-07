FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Cogentix Medical enters into definitive agreement for $25 million equity investment
September 7, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cogentix Medical enters into definitive agreement for $25 million equity investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Cogentix Medical Inc :

* Cogentix Medical enters into definitive agreement for $25 million equity investment

* Accelmed would purchase $25 million of Cogentix Medical common stock from company at $1.55 per share

* Terms of proposed transaction call for accelmed to have right to nominate two members to cogentix medical board of directors

* Condition to Accelmed investment, co will convert into common shares all outstanding debt, accrued interest owed to lewis pell

* Says currently owes a total of $29.5 million to Pell, one of company's class I directors

* Says debt owed by cogentix to pell will be converted at a price per share of $1.67

* Says agreement with Pell is subject to approval of shareholders of co

* Upon closing of proposed transactions, about 60.3 million shares of common stock outstanding to exist Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

