Sept 7 (Reuters) - Calavo Growers Inc

* Announces record fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 revenue $263.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $243.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "squarely on target to post record revenues and earnings per share for current fiscal year"