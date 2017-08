Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc:

* Gevo signs heads of agreement with Lufthansa for commercial supply of renewable jet fuel

* Says terms of agreement contemplate Lufthansa purchasing up to 8 million gallons per year of ATJ from Gevo

* Says Lufthansa purchasing up to 40 million gallons over 5 year life of off-take agreement