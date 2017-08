Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd :

* Ctrip.Com International Ltd prices offering of convertible senior notes

* Has granted initial purchasers a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$75 million principal amount of notes

* Also priced concurrent offering of 28.5 million ADSs at US$45.96 per ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: