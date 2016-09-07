BRIEF-CSX says expects Q3 EPS to decline slightly sequentially

Sept 7 (Reuters) - CSX Corp

* Csx cfo updates expectations for third quarter performance

* Csx corp says q3 earnings per share expected to decline slightly sequentially

* Total coal tonnage for 2016 now expected to decline between 20 percent and 25 percent

* Year target now exceeds $350 million

* Export coal is now expected to be around 25 million tons for 2016

* Export coal is now expected to be around 25 million tons for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S