BRIEF-CSX says expects Q3 EPS to decline slightly sequentially

Sept 7 (Reuters) - CSX Corp
* Csx cfo updates expectations for third quarter performance
* Csx corp says q3 earnings per share expected to decline slightly sequentially
* Total coal tonnage for 2016 now expected to decline between 20 percent and 25 percent
* Year target now exceeds $350 million
* Export coal is now expected to be around 25 million tons for 2016
* Export coal is now expected to be around 25 million tons for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S