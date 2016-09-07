FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-CSX says expects Q3 EPS to decline slightly sequentially
September 7, 2016 / 3:19 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CSX says expects Q3 EPS to decline slightly sequentially

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - CSX Corp

* Csx cfo updates expectations for third quarter performance

* Csx corp says q3 earnings per share expected to decline slightly sequentially

* Over-Year

* Total coal tonnage for 2016 now expected to decline between 20 percent and 25 percent

* Year target now exceeds $350 million

* Csx corp says total coal tonnage for 2016 now expected to decline between 20 percent and 25 percent

* Export coal is now expected to be around 25 million tons for 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

