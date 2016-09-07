BRIEF-TD Bank keen on acquisitions in Canada as well as U.S.
* Td bank ceo says will look any any acquisitions in canada very seriously
Sept 7 L-3 Communications
* L3 agrees to acquire micreo limited
* L3 Communications Holdings Inc says deal to be accretive to L-3's earnings
* Following acquisition, micreo limited will be integrated into electronic systems segment, will be renamed l-3 micreo
Sept 7 T. Rowe Price Group Inc, NetSuite Inc's largest outside shareholder, said it would not tender its shares in Oracle Corp's proposed acquisition of the U.S. cloud computing company, arguing the $9.3 billion deal undervalues it.
* Payments of principal and interest on company's outstanding senior secured notes in aggregate amount of US$2.6 million are past due since August 31