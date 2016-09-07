MOVES-Leung and Sippel to co-head JPMorgan's equities division
Sept 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co named Mark Leung and Jason Sippel as global co-heads of equities, following Tim Throsby's move to Barclays Plc.
Sept 7 Aurcrest Gold Inc
* Aurcrest Gold-Announce intention to raise $3 million dollars through capital markets to finance continued exploration of Richardson Lake Gold discovery
* Aurcrest Gold-All proceeds will be used for exploration, business development and working capital Source text for Eikon:
MILAN, Sept 7 Italy's largest bank UniCredit is seeking a strategic partner for its asset management business Pioneer, as part of a plan to bolster its capital base, several sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
* Td bank ceo says will look any any acquisitions in canada very seriously