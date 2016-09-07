MOVES-Leung and Sippel to co-head JPMorgan's equities division
Sept 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co named Mark Leung and Jason Sippel as global co-heads of equities, following Tim Throsby's move to Barclays Plc.
Sept 7 Myos Rens Technology
* Myos Rens Technology Inc. appoints Joseph Mannello as interim Chief Executive Officer
* Mannello appointed as its interim CEO, effective September 1, 2016, and Victor Mandel elected to Co's board Source text for Eikon:
MILAN, Sept 7 Italy's largest bank UniCredit is seeking a strategic partner for its asset management business Pioneer, as part of a plan to bolster its capital base, several sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
* Td bank ceo says will look any any acquisitions in canada very seriously