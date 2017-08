Sept 7 (Reuters) - Park City Group Reports Record Fiscal 4q And Full

* Park City Group reports record fiscal Q4 and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue rose 10 percent to $3.8 million

* Park City Group Inc says anticipates fiscal 2017's revenue growth rate will exceed fiscal 2016's pro forma level of 21 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: