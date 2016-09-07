FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Davidstea Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.09
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 8:28 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Davidstea Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Davidstea Inc

* Davidstea Inc. announces second quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share C$0.09

* Q2 loss per share C$0.09

* Q2 sales C$41.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$40.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 same store sales rose 5.1 percent

* Sees Q3 2016 loss per share C$0.08 to C$0.09

* Sees Q3 2016 sales C$43 million to C$44 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.05, revenue view C$43.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of C$0.6 million to C$0.9 million

* Sees full-year 2016 adjusted earnings per share c$0.50 to c$0.54

* Sees full-year 2016 sales c$215 million to c$219 million

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view C$0.38, revenue view C$176.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

